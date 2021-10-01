Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 481 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.92. 179,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

