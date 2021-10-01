Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 2.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 342,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GMF traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $124.08. 23,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,512. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $111.16 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.