Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 286,147 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,097,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,610. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.