ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $73.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,382,055. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.