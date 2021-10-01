Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.10

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.10 and traded as high as $66.48. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 75,666 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

