Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Shares of AMED opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $148.57 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.17.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

