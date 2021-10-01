American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $51.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

AIG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. 3,842,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. American International Group has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

