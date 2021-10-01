American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $743,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

