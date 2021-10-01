Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,967. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

