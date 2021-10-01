Analysts Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 47,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MediciNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

