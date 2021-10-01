Analysts Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $3.50 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $4.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 135,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,777 over the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,773. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

