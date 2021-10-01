Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report sales of $4.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Baidu reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.28 billion to $19.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $23.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.75. 2,863,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,347. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

