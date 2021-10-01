Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.49. Endo International reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Endo International by 45.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 13.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 169,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endo International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 14,744.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 133,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 132,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Endo International has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

