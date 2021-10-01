Analysts Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings per share of $2.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.15. J2 Global reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $9.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $10.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $147.35.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in J2 Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

