Analysts Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.09). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NMG shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NMG opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

