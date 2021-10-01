Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.89 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.83. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million.

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,765. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UniFirst by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UniFirst by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UniFirst by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

