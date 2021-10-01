Analysts Issue Forecasts for agilon health, inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

NYSE:AGL opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $302,722,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $244,380,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

