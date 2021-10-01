Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 724,790 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 217,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

