Analysts Offer Predictions for Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFF. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.77 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.11 million and a PE ratio of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

