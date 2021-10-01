Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT at $56.78

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.78.

ANCUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.21. 10,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

