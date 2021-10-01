Analysts Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $5.58

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,132,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,127,609. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

