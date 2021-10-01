Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) PT at $57.44

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.