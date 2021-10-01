Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target at $20.29

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FXLV shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FXLV opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

