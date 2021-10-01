Analysts Set Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Price Target at $40.29

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OGN stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 1,477,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

