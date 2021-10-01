Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ: TBPH):

9/22/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Theravance reported mixed second-quarter results wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. The company earns profit-sharing revenues from Viatris for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

9/16/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Theravance Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $7.40 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $543.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

