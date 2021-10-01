Analyzing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yandex and Momentive Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 2 6 0 2.75 Momentive Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Momentive Global has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than Yandex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Momentive Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.96 billion 9.55 $345.30 million $0.81 98.38 Momentive Global $375.61 million 7.70 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -30.15

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yandex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Yandex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Momentive Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex 4.81% 4.88% 3.15% Momentive Global -25.31% -29.87% -11.62%

Summary

Yandex beats Momentive Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

