Andrew F. Burton Sells 15,887 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RPD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.68. 295,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after buying an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

