Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

