Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 674,356 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,031. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

