Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $36.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $41.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.90.

ANTM opened at $372.80 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $264.44 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

