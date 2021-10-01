APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Reduced by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist dropped their price target on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.