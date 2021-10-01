Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $230.00

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 224.55 ($2.93), with a volume of 50449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.28.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 5.97 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.28. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Apax Global Alpha’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.