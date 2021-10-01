APIX (APIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $490,640.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00115906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.48 or 0.00211842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011940 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

