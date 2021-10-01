Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $4,002,251.65 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,002,251.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $61.59 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

