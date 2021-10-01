Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. Apollo Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million.

AINV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,736. Apollo Investment has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $853.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.