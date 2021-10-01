AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 16,702 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

