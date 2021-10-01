AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 16,702 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,343,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.
Shares of APP opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $90.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
