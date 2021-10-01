Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.37. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

