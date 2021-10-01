Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Aramark from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 175.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 90.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

