Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 32,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,906,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 537,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 47,757 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $8,446,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at about $449,000.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

