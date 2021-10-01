ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.78, but opened at $79.97. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ArcBest shares last traded at $81.54, with a volume of 1,535 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.