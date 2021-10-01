ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.