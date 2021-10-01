ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
