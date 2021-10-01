Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $54,420.42 and $5.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,179,998 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

