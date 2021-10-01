Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 11,931.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Arlo Technologies worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,435,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

