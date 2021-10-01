Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Armstrong World have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from increased focus on new products and systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. Sequential improvement in manufacturing productivity, cost-reduction efforts, and lower raw material as well as energy costs aided profitability. Notably, during the last reported quarter, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis owing to the higher sales volumes in Mineral Fiber and favorable Average Unit Value (AUV). Backed by these positives, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Also, Armstrong World has been maintaining a strong liquidity position to navigate through the current environment. Yet, higher material cost inflation and short-term project delays raise a concern.”

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWI. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.11.

AWI stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.