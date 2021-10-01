Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.27 ($8.55).

AT1 stock opened at €5.97 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a twelve month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

