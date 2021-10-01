Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

ARESF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

ARESF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

