Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.67.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $196.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.35. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.99 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.