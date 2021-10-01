Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

