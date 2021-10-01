ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut ASM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY opened at $393.58 on Friday. ASM International has a 1-year low of $137.90 and a 1-year high of $448.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.