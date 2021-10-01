Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 380.5% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. Astellas Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

